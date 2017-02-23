Hob Nob draws crowd of 900 for networking, tasty treats

Lots of food, lots of people and lots of networking.
That sums up the 29th annual Hob Nob on Thursday night hosted by the Bradenton Area Economic Development Corp. in a Dolphin Aviation hangar.
Between 850 and 900 business people, some dressed in cowboy boots, cowboy hats and blue jeans, mixed casually and sampled a liberal buffet of tasty treats served up by 30 grill teams with the assistance of area restaurants and the Manatee Technical College culinary arts program.
“We are here having a little bit of fun. You see everyone dressed a little more casual than normal,” said Dominic DiMaio, president and CEO of Synovus Bank, and a member of the executive committee of the EDC.
“It’s a business event. Every once in a while, you have to have a little fun. They work hard all year. You get teamed-up businesses in the booths. You get people meeting people in the booths as well as outside the booths,” DiMaio said.
Michelle Schlingmann of Feld Entertainment and Michael Schlingmann of the Florida Division of Forestry were attending their first Hob Nob.
“Not surprised,” Michelle Schlingmann said of the turnout. “I am happy to see so many people here networking and enjoying the food.”
It was a sentiment shared by Hob Nob veteran Adam Phillips of NDC Construction, who has attended 15 of them.
“It’s a great networking event in a casual setting,” Phillips said.
Sherry Oehler called the Hob Nob a terrific event with lots of participation.
“It’s a nice way to connect to a lot of different people,” Oehler said.
The EDC is the lead economic development organization for the Bradenton area’s nine communities. The EDC works to diversify the local economy by attracting and retaining high-wage jobs for area residents and connecting existing businesses to the resources they need to succeed. For more information, visit BradentonAreaEDC.com.
