Sessions: US to continue use of privately run prisons

9:01 Video of rescue of 4 adults, 2-month-old from distressed boat in Manatee River Pause

0:37 One suspect was wearing a Tom Brady jersey during Super Bowl criminal mischief

1:32 Hundreds enjoy food, music, drinks at Grilled Cheese Fest in Palmetto

1:51 Rubonia Mardi Gras to return Saturday

0:34 Clint Hurdle explains why Pirates have scrapped intrasquad scrimmage

0:59 Trump's chief strategist critiques the media as the "opposition party" at CPAC

0:30 Spicer: Trump believes Guantánamo prison serves 'very, very healthy purpose'

0:17 Giraffe enjoys kicking ball at Tucson Zoo

0:21 Lakewood Ranch basketball coach Jeremy Schiller explains the meaning behind the, 'We For 3' goal