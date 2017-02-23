The Latest: Michigan House defeats proposed income tax cut

The Latest on the Michigan House's income tax proposal (all times local):
1:55 p.m.
The Republican-led Michigan House has defeated legislation to lower the state's income tax.
The bill that fell three votes short of passage early Thursday would lower the 4.25 percent tax to 4.05 percent by 2019 and then to 3.9 percent by 2021 as long as the state savings, or rainy day, fund is not below $1 billion.
Twelve Republicans joined all but one Democrat in opposing the legislation.
Republican Gov. Rick Snyder has voiced concerns about the budget implications of a tax cut.
Conservatives say Michigan's income tax should return to 3.9 percent, where it was as recently as 2007 before being increased to address a budget deficit.
___
12:25 a.m.
The Michigan House is meeting overnight as majority Republicans struggle to gain support for an income tax cut.
Legislation that would reduce the 4.25 tax to 3.9 percent over four years is on the agenda for a vote. But the GOP is at odds early Thursday over the proposal that's opposed by Democrats. Republican Gov. Rick Snyder has cited "serious concerns" about the budget implications of the tax cut.
Conservatives say Michigan's income tax should return to 3.9 percent, where it was as recently as 2007 before being increased to address a budget deficit. New House Republican leaders are making the tax cut a priority early in the two-year term.
Snyder says taxes already have been lowered under his watch.
The House session began Wednesday afternoon and extended beyond midnight.
Comments