Japanese Nissan executive tapped to replace Ghosn as CEO

1:16 Man tries to fight off armed robbers Pause

0:56 Clint Hurdle says Pirates crushed Plan B with rainy weather

1:45 Pirates unveil the new name for McKechnie Field

0:06 LECOM Park logo unveiled

1:54 NASA announces 7 Earth-size worlds orbiting star nearby could hold life

0:28 Shooting caught on video

1:47 The checks and balances of executive orders

1:07 Florida lawmakers want to reform school assessment schedule

1:34 Hundreds rescued from flooding near San Francisco