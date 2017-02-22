The Latest: Commission OK's builders' plan near Red Rock

The Latest on county commissioners in Las Vegas considering a prominent developer's plan to build more than 5,000 homes on property he owns on a hill within view of scenic Red Rock National Conservation Area (all times local):
5 p.m.
Elected officials in Las Vegas have given their OK to a prominent local developer's plan to build more than 5,000 homes on property on a hill within eyesight of a popular and scenic national recreation area.
The 5-2 Clark County Commission vote on Wednesday came after five hours of testimony from 128 speakers who overwhelmingly opposed builder Jim Rhodes' plan to build homes, schools and stores on more than 3 square miles of former gypsum mine he owns on Blue Diamond Hill.
It came after officials acknowledged that the issue will likely go back to state court.
The battle wound through courts to the seven-member commission after county planners in October unanimously recommended denial.
The site is across a highway from Red Rock Canyon National Recreation Area, about 20 miles west of the Las Vegas Strip.
2:30 p.m.
2 a.m.
