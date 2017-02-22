Pappas to step down as president of Selby Foundation on June 1

After serving as president of the William G. and Marie Selby Foundation for nine years, Sarah Pappas will leave the post on June 1.
“It has been an honor to help preserve the legacy of Bill and Marie Selby, and I am proud of what the Selby Foundation board of directors and I have accomplished. The time is right for me to transition to a different form of community service working with nonprofit boards to help develop good governance policies and best practices,” Pappas said.
“I am certain that Sarah’s service to the Selby Foundation would have pleased Bill and Marie Selby, who were devoted to our local community,” board Chair Karin Grablin said.
A search committee, chaired by Selby Foundation board members Cathy Layton and Renee Armbruster and comprised of community leaders, will accept applications for the position of executive director on the Selby Foundation website (selbyfdn.org) through March 10.
Since 1955, the William G. and Marie Selby Foundation has awarded more than $120 million in grants to assist nonprofits in carrying out their missions in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte and DeSoto counties. Selby Foundation also has provided college scholarships to help more than 5,000 undergraduate students achieve their educational aspirations.
