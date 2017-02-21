Hob Nob Bar-B-Que will bring area businesses together

Business and pleasure don’t often mix, but they will for a few hours on Thursday night when the Bradenton Area Economic Development Corp. hosts its annual Hob Nob Bar-B-Que.
The 29th edition of the EDC’s biggest annual fundraiser with be held from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Dolphin Aviation hangar at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport. The 2016 event raised approximately $60,000.
Last year’s event attracted about 800 people, and organizers are expecting more than 900 guests from throughout the region for the marquee casual business mixer in Manatee and Sarasota counties.
“It’s a chance for everyone to come together without an agenda, to connect in a comfortable, informal environment,” said Sharon Hillstrom, the EDC’s president and chief executive officer.
There will be upward of 30 grill teams staffed by local businesses to serve up the barbecue those in attendance wait for all year, with assistance from area restaurants and the Manatee Technical College culinary arts program.
Restaurants working with the grill teams include Anna Maria Oyster Bar, California Pizza Kitchen, Central Market, Chicken Kitchen, enRich Bistro, Fast n Fresh, Joey D’s Chicago Style Eatery & Pizzeria, Nancy’s Bar-B-Q, Nate’s Grillers, Ortygia Restaurant, Pier 22, Popi’s Place, Riverside Waterfront Deck and Sugar Cubed Pastry Lab.
Top sponsors for the event include Synovus, The Mall at University Town Center, Core Construction, Flowers Baking Co., NDC Construction, Lakewood Ranch Commercial, Spectrum and Waste Pro.
New this year are a cornhole competition and a raffle for a 75-inch television.
“I think everyone who leaves the event thinks it was worth it to take some of their personal time and meet with 800 or so of their closest friends,” Hillstrom said. “It really is a fun, relaxing night.”
A relaxing night, that is, except for those manning the barbecue and beer stations.
Tickets are $65 for EDC investors, $75 for others. For more information or to register, visit bradentonareaedc.com, or contact Kimberly Hinkle at kimberlyh@bradentonareaedc.com or 941-803-9037.
Mike Garbett: 941-745-7011; @MGarbett52
