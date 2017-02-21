Business

February 21, 2017 11:25 AM

Faces in business: Michael A. Fedd Sr.

Michael A. Fedd Sr.

President

Teez By Design, 7652 Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota. teezbydesign.com

Q: What was the best business advice you received?

A: Provide good customer service and be diligent.

Q: If you could choose another profession, what would it be?

A: I am also a pastor and enjoy that very much and would want to do that full time. I love helping people.

Q: What is the biggest risk you’ve taken in your career?

A: Investing all my personal savings into Teez By Design and finding out it actually worked and it’s very profitable.

Q: If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you start?

A: Hawaiian islands, for its natural beauty and beaches.

Angie Monroe

Related content

Business

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Council's, historic burger joint in downtown Bradenton, reopens for business

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos

Today's Market