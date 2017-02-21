Faces in business: Michael A. Fedd Sr.

Michael A. Fedd Sr.
President
Teez By Design, 7652 Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota. teezbydesign.com
Q: What was the best business advice you received?
A: Provide good customer service and be diligent.
Q: If you could choose another profession, what would it be?
A: I am also a pastor and enjoy that very much and would want to do that full time. I love helping people.
Q: What is the biggest risk you’ve taken in your career?
A: Investing all my personal savings into Teez By Design and finding out it actually worked and it’s very profitable.
Q: If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you start?
A: Hawaiian islands, for its natural beauty and beaches.
Angie Monroe
