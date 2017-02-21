Business

February 21, 2017 9:17 AM

Fox News host Brenda Buttner dies at age 55

Associated Press

NEW YORK

Brenda Buttner, host of Fox News Channel’s “Bulls and Bears,” died after a battle with cancer. She was 55.

Buttner served as CNBC’s Washington correspondent and hosted the network’s “The Money Club” before joining Fox News in 2000.

Buttner graduated from Harvard University and was a Rhodes Scholar at Oxford University.

Fox News host Neil Cavuto paid tribute to Buttner on Monday on his show “Your World with Neil Cavuto.”

Cavuto praised her intelligence and sense of humor, saying “business journalism is never going to be the same.”

Related content

Business

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Council's, historic burger joint in downtown Bradenton, reopens for business

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos

Today's Market