N Carolina legislature picks up pace on committee work

North Carolina General Assembly members are picking up the pace of their committee work in their fourth full week in session.
Several budget subcommittees scheduled their first meetings this year Tuesday morning. Similar joint House-Senate gatherings early in past sessions often have examined the current-year budget and potential challenges for the next two-year spending plans.
Other committee meetings for Tuesday will take up what are likely to be contentious legislation.
The House elections committee was scheduled to debate a measure that would make elections for District and Superior Court judgeship officially partisan again. And a House judiciary committee will discuss but not vote on legislation that would withhold certain funds from local governments if they are found to be limiting or restricting the enforcement of federal immigration laws.
