Business

February 21, 2017 12:19 AM

HSBC says 2016 profit slumps to $2.5B

The Associated Press
HONG KONG

London-based bank HSBC reports that annual profit slumped by more than 80 percent following a year of "unexpected economic and political events" that contributed to volatile markets and influenced investment activity.

Europe's biggest bank said Tuesday that net profit for 2016 tumbled 82 percent to $2.5 billion from $13.5 billion a year ago.

Annual revenue fell 18.5 percent to $48 billion.

In the most recent quarter, its net loss widened to $4.3 billion from $1.3 billion in the same period the previous year.

Related content

Business

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Council's, historic burger joint in downtown Bradenton, reopens for business

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos

Today's Market