Only in Florida: Wawa’s first spring Hoagiefest

Wawa fans no doubt are familiar with Hoagiefest, where all classic 10-inch sandwiches sell for $4.99. Any variety of Wawa’s hot, cold and breakfast sandwiches are part of Hoagiefest.
It has been a Wawa summer staple since 2008, but Floridians now have the chance to take part in the inaugural spring Hoagiefest.
Beginning Monday and running through April 2 at the 100-plus Wawa locations throughout Florida, any variety of hot, cold and breakfast sandwiches are available at the discounted price.
Wawa has five locations in the Bradenton-Sarasota area, and the company recently applied to build a store at 2501 Cortez Road W.
The classic hoagie usually sells for $5.69. The Hoagiefest spring promotion is only available in Florida; it will run in the summer at Wawa locations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and Virginia.
