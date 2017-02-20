A Walmart convenience store? Retail giant tests the concept in small Texas town

Joining the likes of 7-Eleven and QuikTrip, Walmart is quietly testing its own convenience store in this small Texas town.
Opening last month in the parking lot of the town’s Walmart, the concept store is one of two nationwide. The other location is in Rogers, Arkansas, which is close to company headquarters.
Unlike Walmart’s already existing fuel kiosks throughout the country that are 200 and 1,400 square feet, this larger, 2,500-square-foot store sells more than gas and candy bars.
The concept store boasts everything from fresh pizza to hot dogs to ICEEs. It has walk-in coolers for beer along with stations for coffee and soft-serve ice cream. It also has healthier options available with salads, yogurts and wraps.
Walmart spokeswoman Anne Hatfield told The Dallas Morning News that Crowley was picked because of its location just off of Interstate 35 and being “on the outskirts of Dallas-Fort Worth, a very important market to us.”
Hatfield told the newspaper the company wants customer feedback about what they like and what works.
The Dallas Business Journal reported that Walmart is also testing out a different concept in Colorado and Alabama that’s a gas station-online pick up combination. Customers can fill up their fuel tank and grab their online orders in one spot.
