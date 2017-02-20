Gas prices hold steady across Bradenton-Sarasota, but that will soon be changing

Gas prices across the Bradenton-Sarasota area as well as Florida held steady during the past week, even as several analysts continue to warn that prices could surge as much as 75 cents per gallon between now and Memorial Day.
According to AAA’s fuel tracker, stations in Bradenton-Sarasota were averaging $2.24 per gallon on Monday, the same as a week earlier. The state average ($2.28) also remained unchanged.
This time a year ago, the average price in Bradenton-Sarasota was $1.69.
“Crude oil continues to drive the market,” said Josh Carrasco, a AAA spokesman. “Domestic oil production and a glut in oil and gas supplies are keeping a lid on prices at the pump.”
For now.
With prices at or approaching $3 per gallon for the unofficial start of summer a possibility, it’s likely that prices have bottomed out for the year.
“We’re likely to see some major increases at the gas pump as the seasonal transition and refinery maintenance get underway,” Dan McTeague, a senior petroleum analyst for the fuel-tracking website Gasbuddy.com, said last week.
According to Gasbuddy’s daily survey of 308 gas outlets, Manatee County stations were averaging $2.18 on Monday, while Sarasota County was at $2.27.
Manatee County’s average was in line with the three lowest regional averages in the state – Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater ($2.18), Orlando ($2.19) and Jacksonville ($2.20).
The national average of $2.28 remained unchanged during the past week.
