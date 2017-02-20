Business

February 20, 2017 7:50 AM

Additional layoffs at CHI St. Alexius Health

The Associated Press
BISMARCK, N.D.

A health care provider in Bismarck is laying off more employees, the third round of layoffs in the past year.

CHI St. Alexius Health says the 131-year-old company is responding to the pressures of health care reform. St. Alexius is affiliated with the larger Catholic Health Initiative, which is operating at a loss and struggling with a credit rating downgrade.

The Bismarck Tribune (http://bit.ly/2meqtJz ) says CHI St. Alexius has laid off another 19 employees in addition to 52 people who were let go in January. Less than a year ago, about five dozen employees were laid off or reassigned.

