Business calendar for the week of Feb. 20, 2017

UPCOMING EVENTS
Fox Business Group: The organization will host “Online vs. Flatline,” a seminar presented by Nick Choate, covering how to set up an attractive web page, how to prioritize your social media efforts, and how to optimize your ability to be found on Google. $45. Registration is required. La Quinta Inn and Suites, 5931 Commercial Way, Sarasota, 941-350-4162 or foxbizgroup.com. 6-8:30 p.m. Monday.
Manatee Chamber of Commerce: The Chamber and the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce will host a special luncheon featuring guest speaker Mark Wilson, president and CEO of the Florida Chamber of Commerce He will address the topic “Income Equality in Florida.” $30 chamber members, $35 Leadership Florida members, $45 nonmembers. Reservations are required. Holiday Inn, 8009 15th St. E., Sarasota, 941-748-3411 or manateechamber.com. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday.
Helen Gordon Davis Center for Women: The downtown Central Library is offering a series of free monthly webinar workshops designed to help women move from dreamer to small business owner. The first in the series is “Be Your Own Boss,” and will provide an interactive environment where participants learn each component of the Business Plan and craft a skeleton plan that provides directions for their businesses. Workshop will be led by Stacey Banks-Houston. Registration is required. Manatee Central Library, 1301 Barcarrota Ave., Bradenton, 941-748-5555 or womensbusinesscentre.org/my-calendar. 11 a.m.-noon Wednesday.
Fox Business Group: The organization will host “The Art of Communicating: The Obstacles and Techniques,” a seminar presented by Mimi Tran, covering how communication style can be an obstacle in getting a clear message across and the techniques that can be used in difficult situations. $35. Registration is required. La Quinta Inn and Suites, 5931 Commercial Way, Sarasota, 941-350-4162 or foxbizgroup.com. 6-9 p.m. Wednesday.
The Fifth Annual 3.0 Leaders Innovation and Investment Conference: Global business influencers and thought leaders tackle global business issues. The two-day event features world-class keynote speakers, panel discussions and work sessions. Tickets: $85-$595. Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton. Conference registration is limited, information can be found at 3-leaders.com/register-now. Doors at 8 a.m. each day, conference sessions start at 9 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday.
Manatee Chamber of Commerce: Enjoy great networking, updates on Chamber programs and events at the Chamber’s monthly Coffee Club. $10, free for members. Blake Medical Center, 2020 59th St. W., Bradenton, 941-748-3411 or manateechamber.com. 7:45-9 a.m. Thursday.
Fox Business Group: The organization will host “Taming Your Mindset for Success: The Simple Way to Becoming Calm, Focused and Profitable,” a seminar presented by Jackie Simmons, on how to get more of the results you want, in any situation, by confidently identifying the most effective options, uncover unique leadership opportunities and personal leadership challenges. $35. Registration is required. La Quinta Inn and Suites, 5931 Commercial Way, Sarasota, 941-350-4162 or foxbizgroup.com. 6-9 p.m. Friday.
WEEKLY EVENTS
MONDAY
Best of Lakewood Ranch: networking event. Longwood Grill and Pub, 5802 Longwood Run Blvd., Sarasota, 941-388-7613. 5:30-7 p.m.
Women’s Resource Center of Sarasota County: An employment success class includes cutting-edge tips for today’s resume, interviewing skills and job research strategies from a professional career adviser. $5 donation. 340 S. Tuttle Ave., Sarasota, 941-366-1700. 1-3 p.m.
TUESDAY
Business Networking International-Circle of Success Chapter: networking. Bradenton Country Club, 4646 Ninth Ave. W., Bradenton. $10, includes breakfast. Contact president Lisa Pierce at 941-739-8883 or lpierce@ad-vance.com, or visit bni.com. 7-9 p.m.
Business Networking International-Lakewood Ranch Chapter: networking. First visit free and includes continental breakfast. Polo Grill and Bar, 10670 Boardwalk Loop, Lakewood Ranch. Contact Michael Miele at 941-907-3828 or mmiele@mga-insurance.com, or visit bni.com. 7:30-9 a.m.
WEDNESDAY
Local Leads of West Manatee Small Business Networking Group: Bella Mia, 5917 Manatee Ave. W. Contact Dave Norris at 941-400-2346. 12 p.m.
THURSDAY
Best of Lakewood Ranch: networking event. Longwoodrun Grill & Pub, 5802 Longwoodrun Blvd., Sarasota, 941-388-7613. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Executive Network of Manatee: Business leads/referral group. Mocha Joe’s, 3633 Cortez Road W., Bradenton. Contact Barbara Edwards at 941-792-2363 or BERealtor01@aol.com, or visit executivenetworkmanatee.com. 7:30 a.m.
Fox Business Group LLC: learn and lunch and networking meeting. Country Pancake House and Restaurant, 8205 Natures Way, Lakewood Ranch. Contact Andy Fox at 941-758-2404 or andy@foxbizgroup.com. noon-1 p.m.
FRIDAY
The University Professional Women’s Chapter of Leads Club: Carrabba’s Italian Grill, 5425 University Pkwy., Sarasota. Contact Wendy Moore at 941-371-1151 or star.site@verizon.net. noon-1:15 p.m.
MONTHLY/BIMONTHLY
Manatee WCR Toastmasters Club: Bible Baptist Church, 2113 Morgan Johnson Road, Bradenton. Contact Steve Zeris at 941-518-6450. 6:30-8 p.m. first and third Mondays of each month.
S.W.A.T. Networking: Successful Women Aligning Together-Bradenton. $14 members, $19 guests. Renaissance on 9th, 1816 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. Contact Deborah Gerard at 941-224-4144 or SWATnetworking.com. Lunch: 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. first Tuesday of each month.
S.W.A.T. Networking: Successful Women Aligning Together-Lakewood Ranch. Polo Grill, 10670 Boardwalk Loop. $14 members, $19 guests. Contact Deborah Gerard at 941-224-4144 or SWATnetworking.com. Lunch: 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. second Tuesday of each month.
S.W.A.T. Networking: Successful Women Aligning Together-Manasota. Primo’s Ristorante, 8076 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. $14 members, $19 guests. Contact Deborah Gerard at 941-224-4144 or SWATnetworking.com. Lunch: 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. third Tuesday of each month.
S.W.A.T. Networking: Successful Women Aligning Together-Parrish. River Wilderness Country Club, 2250 Wilderness Blvd. W., Parrish. $14 members, $19 guests. Contact Deborah Gerard at 941-224-4144 or SWATnetworking.com. Lunch: 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. first Thursday of each month.
S.W.A.T. Networking: Successful Women Aligning Together-Venice. Left Coast Seafood, 385 US 41 Bypass, Venice. $14 members, $19 guests. Contact Deborah Gerard at 941-224-4144 or SWATnetworking.com. Lunch: 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. second Thursday of each month.
S.W.A.T. Networking: Successful Women Aligning Together-Anna Maria Island. Bridge Street Bistro, 111 Gulf Dr. S., Bradenton Beach. $14 members, $19 guests. Contact Deborah Gerard at 941-224-4144 or SWATnetworking.com. Lunch 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. third Thursday of each month.
BY APPOINTMENT ONLY
Senior Corps of Retired Executives-Counselors to America’s Small Business: one-on-one free counseling sessions for anyone starting a business or struggling with their business. Tuesdays at Manatee Chamber of Commerce-Lakewood Ranch, 4215 Concept Court, and Thursdays at Manatee Chamber of Commerce-Bradenton, 222 10th St. W., Bradenton. Appointments through Reba at 941-748-3411, ext. 100, or rebap@manateechamber.com.
Women’s Resource Center of Manatee: free employment strategies programs including developing an effective job search, career exploration, networking, interviewing skills and resume review. 1926 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. Appointments at 941-747-6797.
