Names and Faces in Manatee and Sarasota Feb. 20, 2017

Kim Bailey is the new executive director of Feeding Empty Little Tummies Inc. (FELT Inc.). Bailey previously was the director of development.
Kevin Hicks, CEO of Gator Grading and Paving, is the new chairman of The Gulf Coast Builders Exchange. Reinstalled to the board of the GCBE were Brett Raymaker, project manager at Willis A. Smith Construction, Inc.; Russ Bobbit, insurance agent with Purmort & Martin Insurance Agency; Mark Freeman, president of McIntyre Elwell & Strammer General Contractors; Chuck Jacobson, co-owner of Aqua Plumbing & Air; Brian Leaver, senior vice president of Tandem Construction; and Lemuel Sharp III, CEO of Sharp Properties.
Please send all Names and Faces announcements to Angie Monroe at amonroe@bradenton.com. Photos accepted in jpeg format only.
Comments