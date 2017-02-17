Business

February 17, 2017 2:21 PM

Waterline Resort to hold job fair

Herald staff report

Waterline Marina Resort & Beach Club, which is slated to open in May on Anna Maria Island, will host a job fair next week as it seeks to fill more than 70 full- and part-time positions at the newly constructed resort.

The fair will be from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday at 5325 Marina Drive, Holmes Beach.

Positions include director of rooms, recreation manager, front-desk manager, housekeepers, cooks and beach club recreation.

The resort will feature 37 two-bedroom suites and a 50-slip marina.

To register for the two-day job fair or for information, visit bit.ly/WaterlineJob.

