Waterline Resort to hold job fair

Waterline Marina Resort & Beach Club, which is slated to open in May on Anna Maria Island, will host a job fair next week as it seeks to fill more than 70 full- and part-time positions at the newly constructed resort.
The fair will be from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday at 5325 Marina Drive, Holmes Beach.
Positions include director of rooms, recreation manager, front-desk manager, housekeepers, cooks and beach club recreation.
The resort will feature 37 two-bedroom suites and a 50-slip marina.
To register for the two-day job fair or for information, visit bit.ly/WaterlineJob.
Comments