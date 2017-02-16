Business

February 16, 2017 7:34 AM

More traffic at Bismarck airport requires security upgrade

Increased travel at the Bismarck airport means some security changes are needed or it risks losing federal aid.

Manager Greg Haug says the Bismarck Municipal Airport is moving to a new security classification because of the increasing number of passengers. The Transportation Security Administration says the private security firm hired by the city-owned airport no longer meets its standards for training and arrest authority. Until now, the TSA has paid for a portion of the cost of security at the airport, but would no longer provide financial aid unless security is improved.

The Bismarck Tribune (http://bit.ly/2ktkq7I ) says airport officials are weighing options, including have a Bismarck police officer work security at the airport. Haug says the estimated cost at $500,000 will be more than double what the airport pays now.

