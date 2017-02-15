New Jersey, Borgata casino reach $72 million tax settlement

New Jersey's state overseer has reached a deal with the Borgata that will pay Atlantic City's top casino $72 million to settle a long-running tax dispute that had threatened to push the cash-strapped city into bankruptcy.
The deal announced Wednesday was for less than half the amount the city owed the casino from a series of successful tax appeals the gambling hall filed.
Atlantic City was unable to pay the full $165 million it owed the Borgata, which was allowed by a court to withhold current tax payments.
That in turn was seriously hurting the city's finances.
Mayor Don Guardian's administration declined comment Wednesday night.
