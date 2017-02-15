Business

February 15, 2017 7:20 PM

Bismarck mall reopens after broken water line floods mall

The Associated Press
BISMARCK, N.D.

Kirkwood Mall in Bismarck is coming back to life after a broken water line flooded a large portion of the shopping mall last week.

New carpet has been installed where inch-deep water covered the floor of the north half of the mall a week ago.

Mall spokeswoman Sarah Kotelnicki says a scope was sent into the pipes and discovered the source of the leak about nine feet underground, beneath a Hallmark store.

Kotelnicki says inspectors told the mall the leak could have been caused by weather, age or a number of factors.

The Bismarck Tribune (http://bit.ly/2ljgwOr ) reports the Hallmark store has reopened in a temporary location in the mall. Store manager Sue Roe says Hallmark reopened Sunday, along with most of the rest of the mall.

Related content

Business

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Council's, historic burger joint in downtown Bradenton, reopens for business

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos

Today's Market