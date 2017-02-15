Storage chain continues to add Manatee County properties

For the third time in the past year, a Denver-based real estate investment trust has added to its footprint in Manatee County.
National Storage Affiliates added to its recent haul by paying nearly $4.5 million earlier this month for a Value Self Storage in Palmetto, according to Manatee County property records.
With the $4.48 million purchase for the storage facility at 2015 8th Ave. W. in Palmetto, National Storage Affiliates has spent more than $137 million on Manatee County transactions since February 2016.
In October, NSA purchased the Manatee County iStorage facilities at 6403 State Road 64 E. and Lakewood Storage at 2709 Lorraine Road for a combined $17.8 million.
Last February, NSA purchased the Hideaway Storage facilities in Manatee County for $115 million. Hideaway has more than 1 million square feet in Manatee and Sarasota counties, St. Petersburg, Fort Myers and Naples.
