Spectrum to hold hiring fair on Thursday

Spectrum, formerly Bright House Networks, is looking to hire up to 20 customer service representatives to handle billing, address customer issues and build relationships.
Spectrum officials will hold interviews for those openings from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on Thursday at CareerSource Suncoast, 1112 Manatee Ave. E. in Bradenton.
Pay starts at $12.35 per hour, and no appointment is needed to attend the hiring fair. Those interested can apply at jobs.spectrum.com.
For more information, visit careersourcesuncoast.com/events.
Comments