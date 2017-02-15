US consumer prices post biggest rise in nearly 4 years

2:10 Palm Beach residents react to President-elect Trump Pause

0:33 Feld Entertainment executives talk about the future for circus animals

1:37 Oscar-winning actress Geena Davis speaks in Sarasota

3:03 The importance of river restoration in the Everglades

1:55 Public comment was heard Tuesday night on Holmes Beach speed limit change

1:53 Legoland surprise for one generous 8-year old

0:46 Dozens rally after arrest of first ‘Dreamer’ protected by Obama’s DACA order

0:35 Couples say 'I do' on Valentine's Day

1:56 The man accused of killing a woman and her daughter made the 911 call