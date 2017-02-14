Duffy’s hiring for new University Parkway location

Florida-based Duffy’s Sports Grill will open its first location in the Bradenton-Sarasota area early next month.
The family-owned chain is scheduled to open its newest restaurant at 3005 University Parkway on March 10 and will be able to seat about 275 customers.
Menu options include burgers, chicken, steak, seafood, sandwiches and salads. Also, 20 beers will be on tap.
The location is hiring servers, hosts, bartenders and culinary staff, according to its Facebook page.
Duffy’s also has locations in Tampa, Orlando, Fort Myers, Cape Coral and Estero, as well as several on the east coast of Florida.
