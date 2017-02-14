Council's Bradenton Recreation Parlor reopens

Technology advances and demand for transportation alternatives in increasingly congested cities, entrepreneurs around the globe are vying to become the first to develop a commercially viable flying car. And what used to be the stuff of science fiction might not be too far away.
A gate agent in Louisville, Kentucky, advises passengers that Delta Airlines has grounded domestic flights Sunday night due to what it described as an 'automation issue'. The airline's website and app were also down.
McClatchy, the parent company of the Bradenton Herald and Bradenton.com, named tech-savvy entrepreneur and former journalist Craig Forman to replace Pat Talamantes as new president and chief executive officer Wednesday.
The first legal exports from Cuba to the U.S. in more than 50 years arrived at Port Everglades Tuesday. The shipment is small, just two containers of artisanal charcoal, but the importer hopes it will be the harbinger of more trade to come.
Seven Seas Explorer is spaciously intimate, breathlessly elegant and perfectly staffed to offer Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ special brand of all-inclusive luxury. Take a virtual tour inside the world's most luxurious ship.
At the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas Wednesday, Doral-based Carnival Corp. unveiled new wearable location technology that collects information about guests and uses it to create highly personalized experiences on board its ships.