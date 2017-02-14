Business

February 14, 2017 11:23 AM

Faces in business: Sandy Greiner

Sandy Greiner

Broker associate/realtor

Wagner Realty, 3639 Cortez Road W., Suite 200, Bradenton. wagnerrealty.com.

Q: What was the best business advice you ever received?

A: Persevere, keep doing the basic things and keep doing them in a consistent manner.

Q: If you could choose another profession, what would it be?

A: I would be a novelist or crime scene investigator. Both of them seem fascinating.

Q: What is the biggest risk you’ve taken in your career?

A: When I decided to do something new. I tended to need to reinvent myself and add another element to my business. I added property management and rentals and then I formed The Greiner Group, a team of realtors that mentors agents. Anytime you do something new, there is always an element of risk.

Q: If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you start?

A: Italy, specifically its architecture.

Angie Monroe

Related content

Business

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

LECOM Park logo unveiled

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos

Today's Market