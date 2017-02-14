Faces in business: Sandy Greiner

Sandy Greiner
Broker associate/realtor
Wagner Realty, 3639 Cortez Road W., Suite 200, Bradenton. wagnerrealty.com.
Q: What was the best business advice you ever received?
A: Persevere, keep doing the basic things and keep doing them in a consistent manner.
Q: If you could choose another profession, what would it be?
A: I would be a novelist or crime scene investigator. Both of them seem fascinating.
Q: What is the biggest risk you’ve taken in your career?
A: When I decided to do something new. I tended to need to reinvent myself and add another element to my business. I added property management and rentals and then I formed The Greiner Group, a team of realtors that mentors agents. Anytime you do something new, there is always an element of risk.
Q: If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you start?
A: Italy, specifically its architecture.
Angie Monroe
