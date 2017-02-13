Valentine’s Day is a labor of love for many small businesses

From signature red roses to colorful carnations, Louise Josey has spent the past 30 Valentine’s Day holidays keeping up with the demand of Bradenton-area customers eager to court that special someone.
And despite the hustle and bustle that can make this time of year overwhelming for businesses that specialize in gifts from the heart, she’s loved every minute of it.
“It’s wonderful, it’s stressful and it’s rewarding,” said Josey, now 83 and celebrating her 30th year as owner of Josey’s Posey Florist at 6100 Manatee Ave. W. in Bradenton. “We’ve had a very, very heavy flow the last week. We expect to be busy right through (Tuesday) and we’ll take on as much as we can.”
Florists, jewelers, candy shops and restaurants are among those doing all they can to try to cash in on the romantic holiday that has become big business.
It’s wonderful, it’s stressful and it’s rewarding.
Louise Josey, 83, who is celebrating her 30th year as owner of Josey’s Posey Florist in Bradenton, on the buildup to Valentine’s Day
According to a survey from the National Retail Federation, spending for Valentine’s Day is expected to reach $18.2 billion this year across the country. That projection is down from last year’s record of $19.7 billion, but significant nonetheless.
For those catering in this sweet celebration, this time of year truly is a labor of love.
“Thank goodness for romance,” said Tom Jess, the president of Jess Jewelers, 1312 Sixth Ave. W., Bradenton. “Our whole business is about romance.”
This has been an especially busy buildup to Valentine’s Day for Jess Jewelers. With Pierro’s Jewelers and Suncoast Gems recently announcing they were closing for good after 67 and 31 years in business in Manatee County, respectively, Jess said his shop has seen an uptick in customers of late.
$136.57
The amount U.S. consumers are expected to spend on Valentine’s Day, down from last year’s record of $146.84
“It’s definitely getting busier,” Jess said. “People like the local flair. We’ve been in town for nearly 30 years, so we know what this week is all about.”
As do others. For example, Richey’s Fine Chocolates, 4710 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton, opened on Sunday for four hours to handle the Valentine’s Day rush.
The National Retail Federation’s survey said U.S. consumers are expected to spend an average of $136.57 on Valentine’s Day, down from last year’s record of $146.84.
According to a survey from the National Retail Federation, spending for Valentine’s Day is expected to reach $18.2 billion this year across the country.
“Valentine’s Day continues to be a popular gift-giving occasion even if consumers are being more frugal this year,” NRF CEO Matthew Shay said. “This is one day of the year when millions find a way to show their loved ones they care regardless of their budget.
“Consumers will find that retailers recognize that their customers are looking for the best deals and will offer good bargains just as they did during the holiday season.”
Even if they wait until the last minute.
“I wish I could shout that from the tower: Don’t wait until the last day,’ “ Josey said. “But that’s what a lot of people do. And we’re here to serve them the best we can.”
Mike Garbett: 941-745-7011; @MGarbett52
Comments