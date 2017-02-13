Even among election uncertainty, Manatee County visitation increases

Although a degree of uncertainty surrounded markets before, during and after the 2016 presidential election, it hasn’t seemed to significantly impact tourism in Manatee County.
The number of visitors to Manatee County increased by 11 percent in October, the largest jump year-over-year during the last quarter of 2016, according to studies conducted by Tampa-based Data Research Services. The studies were presented by the firm’s founder, Walter Klages, at Monday’s Manatee County Tourist Development Council meeting.
The Tourist Development Council makes recommendations to the Manatee County Commission “concerning the effective operation of the projects set forth in the Tourist Development Plan and the uses for which Tourist Development Tax Revenue may be expended,” per the Manatee County website.
November’s visitation grew by 2 percent and December by 5 percent. The Midwest and Northeast continued to be strong markets through the three-month period, while visitation from Canada dropped in November and December.
Visitation from Europe dropped 2.2 percent in November and 4.9 percent in December, as well. Tourist Development Council member and city of Anna Maria Commissioner Doug Copeland asked Klages about the possible effects on tourism of an open-carry bill proposed by Sen. Greg Steube, R-Sarasota.
Copeland asked if this type of legislation could affect European travelers’ future perceptions and travel plans.
“We did study addressing (open-carry) concerns and yes, there are levels of concern in domestic and foreign markets,” Klages said. “But they are not significant. A lot of people thought it would be a major issue but it really isn’t.”
A lot of people say we’re all doing a good job and the CVBs are doing a good job and it’s not coincidental that as the Visit Florida budget increased, visitation to the state of Florida has increased for five consecutive years. So if you know how to market marketing can work.
Elliot Falcione, executive director, Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau
Elliot Falcione, executive director of the Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, gave his opinion on a piece of proposed legislation that would eliminate the bureau’s state counterpart, Visit Florida.
“The easiest way to explain the importance of Visit Florida is the case study from Colorado in the early 90’s when they felt like the world knew about all the attributes that Colorado had to offer so they stopped marketing the state of Colorado,” Falcione said. “What happened? Who won? Park City, Utah, won like heck.
“Some economists will tell you they (Colorado) still haven’t recovered today from what they did in early 90’s.”
Janelle O’Dea: 941-745-7095, @jayohday
Comments