Business

February 13, 2017 1:30 PM

Spectrum to hold hiring fair on Thursday

Herald staff report

Spectrum, formerly Bright House Networks, is looking to hire up to 20 customer service representatives to handle billing, address customer issues and build relationships.

Spectrum officials will hold interviews for those openings from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on Thursday at CareerSource Suncoast, 1112 Manatee Ave. E. in Bradenton.

Pay starts at $12.35 per hour, and no appointment is needed to attend the hiring fair. Those interested can apply at jobs.spectrum.com.

For more information, visit careersourcesuncoast.com/events.

Related content

Business

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

LECOM Park logo unveiled

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos

Today's Market