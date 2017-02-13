Home Depot hiring for new East Manatee location

The Home Depot under construction on State Road 64 East in East Manatee is expected to open in March, and company officials are looking to hire more than 80 employees for all levels of positions, including cashier, freight associate, loader and sales associate.
Home Depot will conduct interviews from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Tuesday at CareerSource Suncoast, 1112 Manatee Ave E., and company officials stated that job offers will be made the same day.
High school students ages 16-18 are welcomed to apply for cashier and garden positions.
No appointment is needed to attend the job fair, and those interested can apply in advance at careers.homedepot.com.
For more information, visit careersourcesuncoast.com/events.
