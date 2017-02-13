It’s a recall world after all for Disney in 2017; this one involves Feld

For the third time in 36 days, there was a recall for a product sold to children at a Disney park or Disney-themed event or park.
This time, it’s not Disney issuing the recall, but Manatee County-based Feld Entertainment, owner of the soon-to-be-shuttered Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus. Feld produces Disney Live and Disney on Ice shows at which 30,100 light spinner toy wands were sold at certain October and November shows.
The top part of the wand can come off, exposing an eight-inch metal rod. That’s an injury hazard that will prompt a recall.
Feld wants consumers to take the wand from your children and contact the company for a full refund. Customers can call Feld at 1-800-755-1530 or (703) 448-3683 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, email Recall@feldinc.com or go to the website.
Patrons bought the defective wands at October Disney Live shows in Buffalo, New York; Allentown, Erie, Hershey, Reading and Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania; and Charleston and Wheeling, West Virginia. The Disney on Ice shows were in Baltimore; Fairfax, Virginia; Knoxville, Tennessee; Worcester, Massachusetts; and Salt Lake City.
On Feb. 2, Disney recalled a fluid-leaking nightlight that’s a fire hazard. The first recall announced in 2017 by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission was for Mickey and Minnie Mouse baby hoodies sold at Disney parks.
