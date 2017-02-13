Grim budget-rebalancing task awaits returning La. lawmakers

0:50 Chef Johnny Chen explains stone bowl dining Pause

0:50 Palmetto defends Manatee County wrestling title

0:12 Police release surveillance video in hopes of catching killer

1:26 Who's at the door? Principal to visit homes of each of her 1,003 students

0:49 Evacuees jam Marysville gas stations

1:22 Kindergartners make plea for recess

0:55 Evacuees wait to fill gas tanks at Quik Stop on Hwy 99 and Bogue Road

0:07 Streams of cars seen fleeing Oroville area

0:11 Bradenton contestant appears on "The Price is Right"