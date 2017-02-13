Fake news: Tips on how to distinguish it from the real thing

0:12 Police release surveillance video in hopes of catching killer Pause

0:50 Palmetto defends Manatee County wrestling title

1:26 Who's at the door? Principal to visit homes of each of her 1,003 students

0:49 Evacuees jam Marysville gas stations

0:55 Evacuees wait to fill gas tanks at Quik Stop on Hwy 99 and Bogue Road

0:07 Streams of cars seen fleeing Oroville area

0:33 Fire destroys garage of Parrish home

1:37 Local flash mobs hope to 'break the chain' of exploitation of women

1:07 Brother of victim Shawn McCoy reacts to sentencing of Jared Lakes