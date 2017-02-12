WWII bomb is defused after 75,000 people evacuated in Greece

0:50 Palmetto defends Manatee County wrestling title Pause

1:37 Local flash mobs hope to 'break the chain' of exploitation of women

0:12 Police release surveillance video in hopes of catching killer

0:11 Bradenton contestant appears on "The Price is Right"

2:46 Making peppermint candy

1:22 Kindergartners make plea for recess

0:44 "It's not a job for us, this is our life."

3:03 The memorable brands that are passing on a Super Bowl 51 commercial

2:18 Technology is taking off in the race toward the first flying car