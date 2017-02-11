Autistic runner finds his stride for half marathon

0:44 "It's not a job for us, this is our life." Pause

0:12 Police release surveillance video in hopes of catching killer

1:22 Kindergartners make plea for recess

1:45 Pirates unveil the new name for McKechnie Field

0:34 Scene of the rollover crash on I-75 near mile marker 222

1:26 Who's at the door? Principal to visit homes of each of her 1,003 students

1:53 Legoland surprise for one generous 8-year old

1:21 Out-of-Door boys basketball falls in district final despite Amad Brayboy's 27

0:23 Bradenton police investigate fatal shooting