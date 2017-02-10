Comcast: 911 service restored after outage

0:50 Chef Johnny Chen explains stone bowl dining Pause

0:12 Police release surveillance video in hopes of catching killer

1:22 Kindergartners make plea for recess

1:41 $7.5 million will make a new home for these boys and girls

2:26 "The roughest day of my life was yesterday afternoon."

1:21 Out-of-Door boys basketball falls in district final despite Amad Brayboy's 27

0:26 Circus officials open Circus Sarasota with message to Wallenda family.

0:11 Bradenton contestant appears on "The Price is Right"

1:45 Pirates unveil the new name for McKechnie Field