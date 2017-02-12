Names and faces in Manatee and Sarasota

Karen Strickland has joined the Greg Sheller Team in the Sarasota office of Re/Max as a real estate agent. She has a 27-year background as a teacher in New York and Florida. Strickland earned her Elementary Education degree from Syracuse University and her Master’s in Reading from the State University of New York College at Cortland. She enjoys boating and horseback riding.
Laura Gaines has joined Icard Merrill’s Steven Greenberg Group as a legal assistant in the real estate law division at the Sarasota office.
Dan Conrad, local restaurateur and investor, has joined Wagner Realty as real estate agent. Conrad holds a Real Estate and a Community Association Manager license. He was an organizing director for First Priority Bank, is a member of the Manatee Chamber of Commerce and is an active volunteer in various community organizations.
Jaquelyn “Jaquie” McNeil was named dean of student services at State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota. She previously served as director of the Academic Resource Center at SCF Bradenton. Before joining SCF, McNeil spent several years in the K-12 educational system of South Carolina and also co-sponsored an African-American Symposium.
Barry Grooms is the 2017 treasurer of Florida Realtors. Grooms previously served as president, vice president, treasurer, secretary and director of the Realtors Association of Sarasota/Bradenton. He is a former district vice president of Florida Realtors and is an ethics instructor for National Association of Realtors and has been a member of NAR’s Commercial Presidential Advisory Group.
Jay Seigel, Esq. and Suzi Fraser recently joined the Re/Max Alliance Group – Seigel as broker-associate and Fraser as real estate agent and as a member of Tom Wagner’s team. Seigel previously worked at Michael Saunders & Company, several years with a multi-state real estate law firm, and owned Seigel Real Estate Advisors. He received his law degree from the Northwestern School of Law at Lewis and Clark College in Portland, Oregon and is a member of the Florida Bar Real Property, Probate & Trust Law Section. He volunteers for various animal organizations. Fraser previously was a sports management professional with Ironman North America and owns property management firm, NAS Real Estate LLC in Colorado. Fraser received her bachelor’s degree in biology from McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario. She is active in various community organizations.
Millard J. Martin has been awarded the Accredited in Business Valuation Credential by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. The ABV credential is granted to qualified CPAs with considerable professional experience in business valuation. Martin is partner and business valuation expert at Shinn & Co.
