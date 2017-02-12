‘Right time’ for Powerhouse Row and Fitness to open in Lakewood Ranch

Instructor Cristy-Rae Fleming Ansley was putting her class through its paces at the recently opened Powerhouse Row and Fitness studio at Lakewood Ranch.
“Work on your form, it’s four minutes. Try to get your split time low by using your legs. Are we ready? Sure we are! Sit ready. So I want your heels up, chest up – put your chest forward – arms extended and row!” Ansley said.
The class of six pulled back on the handles of their rowing machines, extending their bodies in a straight line and then pulling their knees back almost to their chests. Over and over, they repeated the rowing motion, their machines humming, a rising whoosh of soft sound filling the studio.
“We had a soft opening in October, and a firm opening in November,” said Trish Chastain, as she watched the class from the back of the studio.
Chastain, the former Trish Jackson, founder of the Manatee County Youth Rowing program, owns Powerhouse Row and Fitness, 11540 Palmbrush Trail, with her husband, Kevin Chastain, and Bev Kinder.
Business has been trending up the past few months, she said.
“It seemed like a natural fit,” Trish Chastain said of opening a fitness facility with an emphasis on rowing. “I know the advantages of rowing, and it seemed like the right time.”
Especially with the 2017 World Rowing Championships scheduled to be held Sept. 24-Oct. 1 at Nathan Benderson Park.
Raina Hickman was among those taking part in a recent workout.
“I knew Trish from the YMCA, so when this opened I came to check it out. It’s a total body workout and you get what you put into it,” Hickman said. “Powerhouse is very family oriented and they have great instructors.”
In addition to Powerhouse’s 15 rowing machines, classes also use kettle bells and medicine balls as part of training exercises. The class lineup includes power rowing, row yo (rowing and yoga), row express (high intensity interval training), rowing fundamentals and total body stretch.
“We go through some extensive warmups, the same as we do on the water, to warm up each joint,” Chastain said. “The instructor gives technical cues and advice during the warmups.”
The owners say Powerhouse will bridge the gap between rowers in the water and fitness enthusiasts who want to enjoy a low-impact, effective strength and cardio workout on a regular basis.
Instructors focus on small group training with individualized attention. Instructors include Ansley, Kinder, Hope Gonzales Hahn, Trevor Lovett, Jensen Newhal, Julie Freed and Trish Chastain.
Classes are designed for the first-time rower, and plans are offered starting at $15 per class to $65 a month for three classes a week. Unlimited classes are offered for $85 a month.
“We want to make sure people get maximum results and have fun at the same time,” Kinder said in a press release.
Powerhouse owners are planning to take their show on the road and have classes at local parks and beaches.
In addition to her new business, Trish Chastain continues to work with local students through the Manatee County Youth Rowing program that she founded in 2010. The program started at Palmetto High School, and students train at Fort Hamer Park in Parrish. The program has about 55 participants.
For more information, visit powerhouserow.fitness, or call 941-666-8591.
