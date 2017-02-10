Lakewood Ranch hits milestone with 10,000th home sale

Lakewood Ranch hit a milestone in January when the master-planned community recorded its 10,000th home sale.
Eighty-six homes were sold last month, bringing the total number of sales in the 22-year-old community to 10,026, with an overall value of close to $4 billion.
“We are excited to have reached this milestone on the heels of having been named the fourth best-selling master-planned community in the country in 2016,” said Laura Cole, the vice president of marketing for LWR Communities LLC. “The active employment market, coupled with great schools and amenities, have continued to attract buyers and have made the ranch one of the top 10, best-selling in the country for six years in a row.”
More than 20 builders are working in Lakewood Ranch, with more than 50 models ranging from $200,000 to more than $1 million.
