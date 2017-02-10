World stocks extend rally sparked by Trump tax cut vow

0:19 Lakewood Ranch wins playoff basketball game without top player Pause

2:26 "The roughest day of my life was yesterday afternoon."

1:04 Burglars with a hammer versus impact resistant glass

0:35 Bradenton Christian sinks halftime buzzer-beater on way to rout in region semis

1:59 Surveillance video captures accused deputy withdrawing cash from elderly woman's account

0:26 Lakewood Ranch defender Nate Ellis is excited for the state semifinals

7:23 Your guide to the penumbral lunar eclipse

2:40 Nik Wallenda discusses what happened when 5 fell from a high-wire pyramid

0:54 Large python found in southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood