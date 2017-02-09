AARP again offering free help for taxpayers

Tax season is here, and the advocacy group AARP once again is ready to help.
For the 49th straight year, the foundation is providing free assistance and preparation through its Tax Aide program.
Though the program targets those 50 and older with low to moderate incomes, Tax Aide volunteers likely won’t turn others in need away.
And you don’t need to be an AARP member to use the program.
“We served over 220,000 taxpayers in Florida last year,” said Fred Bates, the state’s AARP Tax Aide coordinator. “We understand common tax issues facing all Floridians.”
The service is available now and runs through April 18, and there are five locations in Manatee County staffed with IRS-certified volunteers up-to-date on the latest tax-law changes.
▪ Manatee County Central Library, 1301 Barcarrota Blvd., Bradenton: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays and Fridays. The service will not be available Feb. 20.
▪ Faith Methodist Church, 7215 1st Ave. W., Bradenton: 12:30-4:30 p.m. Tuesdays.
▪ Bayshore Gardens Community Church, 6228 26th St. W., Bradenton: noon-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays.
▪ Braden River Library, 4915 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton: noon-4 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays. The service will not be available Feb. 22 and 24.
▪ Rocky Bluff Library, 6750 U.S. 301, Ellenton: noon-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. The service will not be available March 14 and March 17.
“We’re here to serve you,” Bates said.
According to AARP officials, approximately 3,000 volunteers will be available around the state at more than 300 Tax Aide sites. Last year, volunteers helped more than 220,000 taxpayers across Florida.
Nationally, volunteers assisted 2.7 million people, and those who filed through the AARP Tax Aide received $1.41 billion in refunds and more than $240 million in earned income tax credits.
AARP officials recommend those interested in using the service verify all documents needed to complete the tax return. For more information, call 1-888-227-7669 or visit www.aarp.org/findtaxhelp.
“Taxpayers, especially those of modest means, can really benefit from this service,” said Jeff Johnson, AARP’s Florida director.
