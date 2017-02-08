Grass fire shuts down train service to Denver airport

High winds and unseasonably warm weather fueled several brush fires in the Denver area, including one that shut down train service between the city and its airport.
A fire shut down the train line between Denver International Airport and its closest station to the southwest Wednesday afternoon, and the Regional Transportation District used buses to shuttle passengers. Train service has since resumed.
Meanwhile, a brush fire spread quickly along U.S. Highway 285 between Morrison and Conifer southwest of Denver. KUSA-TV reports it charred about 6 acres, threatened at least a dozen homes and forced crews to temporarily shut down part of the highway.
Another grass fire also shut down two lanes of Interstate 25 in Thornton.
Gusty winds swept across the Front Range, and temperatures in the Denver area hovered around 60 degrees.
Comments