Trump slams Nordstrom for dropping daughter Ivanka’s brand

President Donald Trump criticized Nordstrom for dropping daughter Ivanka’s brand from the department-store chain, drawing a new company into the president’s ongoing skirmishes with corporate America.
“My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly,” Trump said on his personal Twitter account Wednesday. “She is a great person – always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible!”
Nordstrom said last week that it would stop selling Ivanka Trump’s brand this season, citing poor sales. The retailer had come under fire from the Grab Your Wallet campaign, a critic of the administration that is asking shoppers to boycott retailers that carry Ivanka Trump or Donald Trump goods.
Trump’s tweet renewed questions about whether he’s using the presidential pulpit to sway business interests for himself or his family. In addition to starting a lifestyle brand, Ivanka Trump has worked for the Trump Organization, and husband Jared Kushner serves as a presidential adviser. Ivanka Trump said last month that she was handing day-to-day operations of her brand to lieutenant Abigail Klem.
“It’s never great to have these questions about dual allegiance,” said Jordan Libowitz, communications director for Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, a nonpartisan watchdog group. “But certainly we’ve never seen before a president using the power of the presidency to pressure businesses for the obvious benefit of his family.”
Trump has singled out a number of companies individually before and after winning the presidential election. Here’s a quick rundown of the businesses he’s mentioned and what he has said.
Amazon
“If (at)amazon ever had to pay fair taxes, its stock would crash and it would crumble like a paper bag. The (at)washingtonpost scam is saving it!” Trump tweeted on Dec. 7, 2015.
Carrier
“Big day on Thursday for Indiana and the great workers of that wonderful state. We will keep our companies and jobs in the U.S. Thanks Carrier.” Trump tweeted on Nov. 29, 2016.
Ford Motor Co.
“Just got a call from my friend Bill Ford, Chairman of Ford, who advised me that he will be keeping the Lincoln plant in Kentucky - no Mexico. I worked hard with Bill Ford to keep the Lincoln plant in Kentucky. I owed it to the great State of Kentucky for their confidence in me!” Trump said in a series of tweets on Nov. 17, 2016
Lockheed Martin Corp. and Boeing Co.
“Based on the tremendous cost and cost overruns of the Lockheed Martin F-35, I have asked Boeing to price-out a comparable F-18 Super Hornet!” Trump tweeted on Dec. 22, 2016.
“Boeing is building a brand new 747 Air Force One for future presidents, but costs are out of control, more than $4 billion. Cancel order!” Trump tweeted on Dec. 6, 2016.
General Motors Co.
“General Motors is sending Mexican made model of Chevy Cruze to U.S. car dealers-tax free across border. Make in U.S.A. or pay big border tax!” Trump tweeted on Jan. 3, 2017.
Macy’s Inc.
“Good news, disloyal (at)Macys stock is in a total free fall. Don’t shop there for Christmas!” Trump tweeted on Dec. 4, 2015.
T-Mobile US
.(at)JohnLegere (at)TMobile John, focus on running your company, I think the service is terrible! Try hiring some good managers. Trump tweeted on Nov. 15, 2015
Rexnord
“Rexnord of Indiana is moving to Mexico and rather viciously firing all of its 300 workers. This is happening all over our country. No more!” Trump tweeted on Dec. 2, 2016.
