Hiring event set for Hyatt Place in Lakewood Ranch

CareerSource Suncoast will hold a hiring event for Hyatt Place’s soon-to-be completed Lakewood Ranch location from 9 a.m.-noon on Friday at the Hyatt Place SRQ Airport, 950 University Parkway in Sarasota.
The hotel will be looking to fill front desk, housekeeping, food and beverage, customer service and maintenance technician positions.
The Hyatt Place-Lakewood Ranch will fill a need in an area chronically short of hotel rooms, brought on by the growing number of tournaments at Premier Sports Campus, polo and special events at Sarasota Polo Club, and rowing at Nathan Benderson Park.
