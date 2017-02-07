Pets Plus in Parrish to hold customer appreciation day on Saturday

Pets Plus Florida, one of Manatee County’s largest independently owned pet supply and grooming stores, will hold its annual customer appreciation day from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday.
Pets Plus is located at 8943 U.S. Highway 301 in Parrish in the Publix shopping center.
The public is invited to celebrate with customers, pet owners and families. There will be free activities for children, food and drinks, door prizes, pet experts from dozens of major brands, adoption groups and a 20 percent off discount applied to most products in the store.
For more information, call (941) 776-0770.
Comments