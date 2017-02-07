House endorses bill to stop dumping mentally ill patients

11:45 Sarasota Sheriff details an 18-year employee accused of attempted murder Pause

0:43 Sarasota detectives looking for two suspects who swiped Amish furniture set

2:55 Meet two of the 50 artists in the Palm-Aire art show

1:35 Manatee County Administrator Ed Hunzeker delivers 2016 Annual Report

0:52 Palmetto City Commission OKs grilled cheese festival

0:52 Coast Guard K-9s provided extra security in Houston at Super Bowl 51

0:30 Trump threatens to 'destroy' career of Texas state senator who opposes sheriff on civil forfeiture

1:21 Third homicide in Manatee County in 2017

0:33 Fire destroys garage of Parrish home