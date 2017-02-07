Faces in Business: Stelios Rekkas, MD

Stelios Rekkas, MD
Bariatric, general and robotic surgeon
Manatee Surgical Alliance, 5317 Fourth Ave. Circle E., Bradenton. msaweightloss.com.
Q: What was the best business advice you ever received?
A: Be honest, listen to and take care of your patients and do the right thing.
Q: If you could choose another profession, what would it be?
A: I don’t think I could or want to do anything else. If I had to I’d do something where I am manually creating or fixing things.
Q: What is the biggest risk you’ve taken in your career?
A: Becoming a doctor. ... You sacrifice years to get the experience you need: four years of college, four years medical and additional training, followed up by a one-year robotic fellowship, all the while I could have been earning a living. But that’s the price you pay. The risk is worth it.
Q: If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you start?
A: I have traveled extensively. I am first generation Greek and was lucky enough to travel Europe. Going to Greece almost feels like going home. Other than that I’d love to visit Asia.
Angie Monroe
