February 7, 2017 2:10 PM

Faces in Business: Stelios Rekkas, MD

Stelios Rekkas, MD

Bariatric, general and robotic surgeon

Manatee Surgical Alliance, 5317 Fourth Ave. Circle E., Bradenton. msaweightloss.com.

Q: What was the best business advice you ever received?

A: Be honest, listen to and take care of your patients and do the right thing.

Q: If you could choose another profession, what would it be?

A: I don’t think I could or want to do anything else. If I had to I’d do something where I am manually creating or fixing things.

Q: What is the biggest risk you’ve taken in your career?

A: Becoming a doctor. ... You sacrifice years to get the experience you need: four years of college, four years medical and additional training, followed up by a one-year robotic fellowship, all the while I could have been earning a living. But that’s the price you pay. The risk is worth it.

Q: If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you start?

A: I have traveled extensively. I am first generation Greek and was lucky enough to travel Europe. Going to Greece almost feels like going home. Other than that I’d love to visit Asia.

Angie Monroe

