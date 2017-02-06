Allstate opens new office in Lakewood Ranch

Allstate Insurance Company recently opened an office at 8339 Market St. in Lakewood Ranch and will sell auto, commercial, life and property insurance, as well as an array of financial services.
“We are thrilled to help Bradenton residents protect what matters most to them,” said owner-operator Lance Ellis, who opened the office on Feb. 1. “We are committed to providing excellent customer service and making insurance processes seamless and stress-free.
Ellis said staff members have expert knowledge in all Allstate products and can help customers choose the coverage that best meets their needs.
For more information, call 941-907-0911.
Comments