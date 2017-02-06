Bradenton-Sarasota gas prices continue their slow decline

Gas prices in Florida have declined for 32 consecutive days, and with oil and gas inventories above average for this time of year, industry analysts predict that costs should continue to drop in the short-term.
According to AAA’s fuel tracker, prices in the Bradenton-Sarasota area were averaging $2.26 per gallon on Monday, down 3 cents from a week ago and 14 cents from a month earlier, but 51 cents higher than this time last year.
“Increased domestic oil production and low seasonal demand continue to push gas prices lower,” AAA spokesman Josh Carrasco said.
Prices across Florida – the average was $2.28 on Monday, slightly above the national average of $2.27 – have fallen 13 cents during the month-long drop. Analysts say prices should continue on a slow decline until the spring, when demand increases and refineries switch to summer-blend fuels.
$2.26
The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded Monday across the Bradenton-Sarasota area, according to AAA.
According to Gasbuddy’s daily survey of 308 outlets across Bradenton-Sarasota, Manatee County stations were averaging $2.24 per gallon, with Sarasota County at $2.29. Nearby, Hillsborough County and Pinellas County were both at $2.20.
According to AAA, the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater region has the lowest average price ($2.20) in the state. West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($2.44) is the highest.
